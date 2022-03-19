Man City Can Replicate Man United Treble This Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated the team’s commitment to winning the treble this season.

Guardiola admitted his champions were anxious in the second half of Monday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace, with Liverpool subsequently closing the gap to one point.

City’s bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup continues in the Cup at Southampton on Sunday.

“We are in control,” Guardiola said. “We are leading in the Premier League. I don’t know if we will win but the destiny is in our hands. If United did it once, someone else can do it. It’s not easy but you can do it.

“I know my team, the good points and the weak points we can improve. It comes from the emotion. The second half at Palace we were more anxious and not playing how we should.

“That is normal — they are human beings. I know the desire we have. Be calm, otherwise we are not good.’

“That is normal – they are human beings, they want to win. I know the desire…