Osimhen On Tottenham Radar Ahead Summer Transfer Window

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly thinking of bidding for Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, from SSC Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen is on the shopping wishlist of many top European clubs following his sterling performances for SSC Napoli since his arrival from French Ligue 1 side, Lille, in September 2020.

The 23 year old has scored 13 goals and made four assists from 24 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season.

With Harry Kane’s future at Spurs uncertain, Manager Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his squad .

According to tbrfootball.com, with Osimhen costing Napoli 67 million pounds, Tottenham are expected to spend a fortune on the forward if the Serie A side issues asking price. The Nigerian is currently under contract at the club until June 2025.

Tottenham’s current most expensive signing is Tanguy Ndombele, who they purchased from Lyon for 54 million pounds.

