Rudiger Agrees Four-Year Deal With Juventus

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed a four-year contract with Serie A giants Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rudiger, however, is out of contract at the end of the season and he had been seeking parity with Chelsea’s top earners, long before the UK Government’s decision to seize Roman Abramovich’s assets.

Under the terms of the special license they are currently operating under, Chelsea are unable to negotiate new contracts and, as a result, Rudiger has now taken the decision to leave after nearly five years in west London.

And Italian media outfit Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Rudiger has now agreed a long-term deal with Juventus, who have been masters of the free transfer market in the past,…