Saka On Target As Arsenal Beat Aston Villa To Boost Champions League Hopes

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal as Arsenal secure a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Saka fired home on the half hour mark to hand the Gunners all three points in the encounter.

The England international beat Emiliano Martinez with a shot from the edge of the box.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: Ghana Will Fall Prey To Eagles In Kumasi —Nwosu

Arsenal withstood late pressure from the hosts to win the thrilling contest.

Mikel Arteta’s side move onto 54 points-

four clear of Manchester United in fifth place with a game still in hand over their Champions League rivals.

Villa remain ninth in the Premier League on 36 points from 29 games.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.