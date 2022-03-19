Saliba Will Be A Regular At Arsenal Next Season –Sagna

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has been impressed by William Saliba at Olympique Marseille.

Saliba is on-loan at Marseille from the Gunners this season.

Sagna told Genting Casino: “I watched William Saliba this season and his performances with Olympique de Marseille are very good.

“He is one of the key players in defence, he is very calm with the ball, he can play from behind, he is very powerful and good in tackles.

“I think he just needed time to play. And Mikel Arteta understood it. It’s not because he doesn’t like him. But I think at 18 or 19 you need to play, to be involved every weekend. He is not a player who should be left on the bench, or who will agree not to be integrated. When you are at Arsenal you have to go somewhere to play and progress. It’s like that.

“I can’t wait to see him come back. He has certainly progressed in France, but the Premier League is something else. I think he has the skills to succeed, I can’t wait for him to…