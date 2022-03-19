Serie A: Osimhen Targets New Record As Napoli Host Udinese

Victor Osimhen will look to become the first Nigerian to reach double figures for goals in two different seasons in Serie A when Napoli host Udinese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen registered 10 goals in 24 league appearances for the Partenopei last season.

This season, the 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 19 league appearances for the Blues.

Former Inter Milan forward Obafemi Martins came close to achieving the feat in the 2005/06 campaign.

Martins scored 11 goals in the previous season, but could only registered nine in the following campaign.

A win in the encounter will also see Napoli secure top spot in Serie A, which will change if AC Milan beat Cagliari later in the day.

