Simon In Action As Nantes Fall To Lille

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses played for 87th minute as Nantes lost 1-0 to Lille in Ligue 1 game on Saturday.

Simon, who is expected to join the Super Eagles camp ahead of the big 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana this month, made his 23 appearance for Nantes.

He had a decent performance despite not having his name on the score sheet.

The Nigerian international was later substituted in the 87th minute for Wylan Cyprien.

Amadou Onana scored the only goal of the encounter in the 41st minute to hand Lille a precious three points.

