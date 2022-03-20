2022 WCQ: Ghana Midfield Star Partey Named Arsenal’s Man Of The Match Against Villa

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named Arsenal’s Man of the Match after his five-star display in the Gunners’ 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal announced Partey as the most outstanding player for his side on their Twitter handle.

Partey beat off competition from goal scorer Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard to land the award.

The former Atletico Madrid player was once again in superb form, helping Mikel Arteta’s team secure a fifth consecutive away win thanks to Saka’s first half strike.

He had 88% pass accuracy, 58 touches, won possession nine times, made nine final third entries, won five duels and attempted three take-ons.

Also, he completed two take-ons, made two tackles, two interceptions, created one chance and had one shot on target.

Recall he was named Arsenal Player of the Month for February which was his first ever since joining the club.

He is expected to be part of the Black Stars when they face the Super…