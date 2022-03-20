2022 WCQ: Super Eagles To Lodge In Three-Star Hotel In Kumasi

Super Eagles players and officials will lodge in the three-star Noda Hotel in Kumasi, ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup first leg playoff, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

According to the top Ghanaian media outfit, Aisha Falode, a member of the NFF Executive Committee, who led a federation inspection team to Kumasi on Friday, said Ghana Football Association recommended the hotel as other major hotels in the city had been booked.

“The Kumasi venue was a last-minute decision after the Cape Coast Stadium was not approved by CAF to host the game,” Falode was quoted to have told PUNCH Sports Extra.

“There were so many government and corporate activities already lined up during the week of the match in Kumasi. I’m told the president of the country (Ghana) is also hosting some kind of political events there. So, all the hotels are booked and filled.”

When asked if the Noda Hotel was right for the Eagles, Falode added: “It’s not the kind of hotel the Eagles are used to,…