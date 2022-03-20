Atletico Madrid Will Be Tough To Handle –Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that facing Atletico Madrid in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League will be a difficult test for his team.

City take on the La Liga side in the quarter-finals and Guardiola says Atleti are a clever side, who are capable of stifling teams and preventing them from playing their normal game.

The City boss also added the second leg in Madrid will be particularly tough.

“What can I say? They went through an incredibly tough group stage and then over 180 minutes against United they were better,” said Pep at his Friday press briefing.

“In Madrid they were fantastic, and again here (in Manchester). It’s a team that are what they are and they are able to avoid what you are.

“You try to impose your game, but sometimes it is difficult.

“Playing the second leg away is more complicated. But these are the best eight teams in Europe. All roads are difficult.”

Guardiola says that City and Atleti may be different in…