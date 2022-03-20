Barca Hammered Bitter Rivals Real Madrid At Bernabeu

Former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and had an assist in his first ever El Clasico, as Barcelona hammered bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

The last time Barca tasted victory against Madrid was 2nd March 2019, a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu.

And prior to Sunday’s game Madrid had won the last five meetings between them and Barca.

Aubameyang gave Barca the lead on 29 minutes as he headed Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right past Thibaut Courtois.

In the 38th minute Ronald Araujo put Barca 2-0 up with a powerful header from a Dembele corner.

Just two minutes into the second half Ferran Torres made it 3-0 with an emphatic finish after Aubameyang teed him up with a clever back heel.

And on 51 minutes Aubameyang got his second and Barca’s fourth thanks to a lovely chipped effort with his left off Torres’ assist.

The goal was initially flagged for…