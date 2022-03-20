“Barring Any Surprise, Arsenal Are Back To UCL” –Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries, Auchi, Edo State, has said that Arsenal are back to the UEFA Champions League.

Suleman said this while reacting to Arsenal’s Premier League 1-0 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Sulema, a passionate Arsenal fan, wrote: “Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal. Lovely to see the boys grind out results the way they just did Well done!

“Barring Any surprise, we are back to UCL Brilliant.”

Recall that Bukayo Saka netted the only goal of the game in the 30th minute as Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture is against Crystal Palace on April 4.

