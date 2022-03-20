Black Stars To Arrive Kumasi Tuesday Ahead Nigeria First Leg Tie

The Black Stars will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to begin preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff first leg tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed this on their official website on Sunday.

On Wednesday March 23, the team will train and on Thursday they will have their first training inside the Baba Yara Stadium.

Also on Thursday, there will be media engagement for Otto Addo and his players.

The first leg will hold on Friday, 25th March while the return leg is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

While the Eagles are eyeing a seventh World Cup appearance, Black Stars are targeting a fourth outing.

The last time both teams met in the qualifiers for the World Cup was for the 2002 edition in Korea/Japan, with the Eagles picking the ticket.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…