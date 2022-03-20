Bonke Replaces Injured Ndidi Ahead Ghana vs Nigeria

Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke has been called up as replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between Nigeria and Ghana, Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi picked up a knee injury in Leicester’s Europa Conference League game with Rennes.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed Ndidi’s injury in his post-match, after the Foxes advanced into the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1.

Ndidi, who was in Leicester’s starting eleven against Rennes, had to go off in the 60th minute after sustaining the injury.

And following the injury setback, Bonke has now been called up to replace the Leicester midfielder.

Bonke made his debut for the Super Eagles on 7th September 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, which ended a 2–1 in favour of the Eagles.

He has made seven league appearances for Lorient since…