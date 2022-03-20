Brume Wins Silver, Returns Nigeria To World Indoor Podium Since 2008T

Ese Brume has returned Nigeria to the World Indoor championships podium for the first time since Olusoji Fasuba raced to 60m gold in Valencia in 2008.

The 25 year old Brume leapt a huge 6.85m personal season’s best in the third round of Long Jump event to move to the silver medal position behind pre-championships favourite, home girl Ivana Vuleta who took early command of the event with a 6.89m best in the second round before improving top 7.06m in the fourth round.

By that feat, Brume has not only become the third Nigerian to win medals at World Athletics Indoor Championships and out as well as at the Olympics behind Glory Alozie and late Sunday Bada, but also the third long jumper to win a World Indoor title after Paul Emordi (1987) and Chioma Ajunwa (1997).

Brume began her quest for a podium finish with a 6.22m effort. She improved to 6.47m in the second round before her huge leap in the third that eventually landed her on the podium.

