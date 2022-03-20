Ex-Inter Milan Star Pazzzini Reveals Admiration For Osimhen

Former Inter Milan Giampaolo Pazzzini has talked up Victor Osimhen after his superb showing for Napoli on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored twice as Napoli rallied back from a goal down to beat Udinese 2-1

at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old also bagged a brace in Napoli’s previous game against Hellas Verona.

The Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 20 league appearances for the Blues.

“He (Osimhen) took the team by the hand and got rid of the setback,” Pazzini told DAZN.

He is a diamond in the rough, having impressive physical and technical qualities. The beauty is that he has a very, very large room for improvement, but he is a strong player.”

