FA Cup: Liverpool Edge Nottingham Forest, Set Up Semi-final Clash With Man City

Liverpool will take on Premier League title rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals after securing hard fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Portugal striker Diogo Jota was the hero for Liverpool as his strike was enough to send Jurgen Klopp’s men to Wembley.

This was the first meeting between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 23 years, with the latter hoping to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991.

Roberto Firmino missed a glorious chance to put Liverpool ahead in the first half after receiving the ball following a wayward backpass, while Jota had an effort blocked by Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Forest went close on 75 minutes when Brennan Johnson’s cross found an unmarked Philip Zinckernagel but the Dane put the ball wide from eight yards out.

And Liverpool made the home side pay as Jota broke the deadlock on 78 minutes when he latched onto Kostas Tsimikas’ cross.

The result keeps alive Liverpool’s hopes of winning an…