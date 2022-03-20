Ghana Don’t Have Strikers, Can’t Beat Super Eagles To World Cup Ticket

Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has joked about Ghana’s lack of fire power upfront, reports Complete sports.com.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles in a two-legged qualifiers later this month.

The Ghanaians will be without their most deadly and popular striker Andre Dede Ayew, who is suspended for the game.

“We (Nigeria) have about nine strikers. Ghana don’t have strikers, so we can even spare them some,” he told Joy FM of Ghana.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: Ghana Will Fall Prey To Eagles In Kumasi —Nwosu

Aiyegbeni further took a jibe at Ghana by saying that while non-qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a massive disaster for Nigeria, it will not be so for Ghana.

“Just imagine Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup?,” he asked.

“Ghana not qualifying for the World Cup is not a big deal.”

Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on March 25, while the reverse fixture will…