Ghana Will Fall Prey To Eagles In Kumasi —Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has predicted that the Super Eagles will shock the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Ghana will host the first leg on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after the initially designated venue, Cape Coast Stadium was rejected by CAF and FIFA because of the terrible state of the pitch.

The return leg will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that Ghana’s mind games, most especially with the release of their squad list a week to the game will be counter productive for them.

“There is no doubt that the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana will be a blockbuster encounter considering their great rivalry in the past.

“I expect a tough game but releasing a team list just a week to the game may just be counter productive for them. I am confident that the Black…