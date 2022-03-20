Leicester Boss Rodgers Fears Ndidi Out For Season With Knee Injury

Leicester City Brendan Rodgers has disclosed that Wilfred Ndidi may not feature again for the Foxes this season.

Ndidi sustained a knee injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League 2-1 defeat to Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes on Thursday night.

“We are waiting for a second opinion on that but Wilf is not so good,” Rodgers told the media after his side’s 2-1 home win against Brentford on Sunday.

“Whether he will play for the rest of the season, we aren’t sure. That is a real shame for us.”

Ndidi has made 31 club appearances across all competitions this season.

The midfielder will miss Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

Interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen has already called up FC Lorient of France midfielder Innocent Bonke as replacement for Ndidi.

