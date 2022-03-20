Maiden International Schools Athletics Championships Ends In Style

The curtains was drawn at the maiden edition of the International Schools Athletics Championships on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The five-day competition kicked off from Monday 14th to Friday 18 March and had over 900 students from 53 schools (primary and secondary) taking part.

Legendary Nigerian athlete and 2000 Sydney Olympic gold medal winner Enefiok Udo-Obong was the brain behind the Championship.

Present on the last day of the Championship include former Nigerian female athlete Otonye Iworima, former D’Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji among other top personalities.

Speaking about the competition, Udo-Obong said that it would be an annual event that would be included in the Lagos State Sports Commission’s calendar.

He added that exposing the discovered talents would give them an edge over their counterparts.

“Talent is found at a young age, but a lot of times, they do not have enough exposure.

“By exposing them, competing among their colleagues outside the…