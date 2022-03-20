Man City Thrash Southampton, Zoom Into FA Cup Semi-Finals

Phil Foden’s stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City performance as they zoom into the semi-finals of the FA Cup after overcoming Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.

Pep Guardiola’s side had failed to win either Premier League game against the Saints this season, but their emphatic victory kept them on course for a treble.

Raheem Sterling had handed the league leaders an early advantage, tapping home in the 12th minute, but it was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte’s own goal just before half-time.

The hosts fought hard with the scores level, but were deflated when Kevin De Bruyne’s 62nd-minute penalty restored City’s lead.

City’s performance was capped off by a well-struck left-footed shot from the edge of the box from Foden in the 75th minute, with Riyad Mahrez also putting his name on the scoresheet three minutes later.

 

Source: Complete Sports

