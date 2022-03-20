Man United Monitor Palace Midfielder Ahead Summer Transfers

Premier League giants, Manchester United, could be scouting Crystal Palace midfielder, Michael Olise, when the Eagles host Everton in an FA Cup Quarter-final match at the Selhurst Park on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Olise has had a great season with Crystal Palace and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs.

The 20 year old has scored four goals and made eight assists from 26 games in all competitions so far this season for Crystal Palace.

With Manchester United on the hunt for reinforcements this summer, the former Reading FC youngster could be on the move.

According to SportsMole.com, Manchester United could be monitoring the player when Crystal Palace face Everton on Sunday.

Manchester United would have to splash 24 million pounds on the youngster if a deal materializes.

Olise was born in England. His father is Nigerian and his mother is French- Algerian, making him eligible to represent any of…