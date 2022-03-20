NPFL: Rivers United Thrash Akwa; Plateau Utd Floor Sunshine Stars

Chijoke Akuneto scored a hat-trick as Rivers United defeated champions Akwa United 4-1 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Ishaq Rafiu put Rivers United in front from the penalty spot on seven minutes, before Akuneto scored thrice before the break.

Austin Osayande reduced the deficit for Lobi Stars on the hour mark.

Stanley Eguma’s side top the standings with 42 points from 19 games.

Plateau United kept pace with Rivers United edging out Sunshine Stars 2-0 in Jos.

Mohammed Zulkifilu and Haggai Katoh scored both goals for Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Kano Pillars boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a 3-1 win against Gombe United.

Pillars went in front through Ifeanyi Eze in the 12th minute and added the second seven minutes before the break.

Yusuf Abdulazeez reduced the deficit on the dot of 45 minutes.

Kano Pillars captain Rabiu Ali put the game beyond the visitors by netting the third…