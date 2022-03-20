Osimhen: Napoli Will Keep Fighting To Win Scudetto

Victor Osimhen Insists Napoli will keep pushing hard to win the Scudetto this season following Saturday’s 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, reports Complete sports.com.

Osimhen bagged a brace as the Partenopei came back from a goal down to beat the visitors at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“The atmosphere was really good, even though we weren’t really ourselves in the first half, but we showed a good reaction in the second half,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“Big thank you to the fans never stopped cheering us on and this win is really very important for us.”

The Nigeria international also explained his improvement in the air.

I think so, but I really try to master the heading in training and to be able to put this into practice in the game is a big advantage,”he explained.

“I will continue to use it until the doctors say I can go without it.”

Napoli were seemingly out of the Scudetto race…