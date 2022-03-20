‘Reasons Squad For Nigeria Clashes Is Unknown’ –GFA

The Ghana Football Association, GFA, has disclosed the reasons the Black Stars squad list for the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has not been made public.

The first and second leg matches will take place in Kumasi and Abuja on the 25th and 29th of March 2022 respectively, but there is still no published Black Stars squad list that Technical Adviser, Chris Hughton, will use to execute the assignments.

Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, a GFA Executive member has divulged that the Ghanaian football ruling body doesn’t want the Nigerians to know their strengths.

“Strategically, we must keep our opponents (Super Eagles) confused, they are confused and the time that they will need to regroup and organise themselves to know our strengths will be limited,” Addo said to Citi TV.

Also Read – 2022 WCQ: Bonke Replaces Injured Ndidi Ahead Ghana vs Nigeria

“The players who have been selected know they are travelling and are already preparing for the…