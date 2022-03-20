We’re Hungry To Win FA Cup

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has expressed the team’s desire to win this year’s FA Cup.

Chelsea are into the semifinals after victory at Middlesbrough.

Mount said: “We really have that winning mentality within the group. Any competition, any game, we want to win, and we want to keep that going. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but for us, as a team, we’re just focused and ready to play.

“We’re so hungry for a domestic title, we just need to keep going.

“It’s not been the best of runs for us at Wembley but we want to right that wrong.

“We’ve already had one final at Wembley this season and lost it so we’re hungry to win [the semi-final].”

