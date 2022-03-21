2022 WCQ: Arsenal Star Partey Arrives Ghana Ahead Black Stars vs Super Eagles

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has arrived Accra ahead of Black Stars of Ghana’s World Cup playoff against Nigeria on Friday, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

The 28-year-old arrived just a day after starring in Arsenal’s victory over Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

Partey, who was Arsenal’s Man of the Match on Saturday, will captain the Black Stars in the two-legged game against the Super Eagles.

Captain Andre Ayew misses the match through suspension and will be out of the team leaving Partey with the task of leading the team.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria on Friday March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before travelling to Abuja in four days time for the second leg.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…