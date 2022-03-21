2022 World Cup Is Super Eagles Birth Right

Former Enyimba coach Kadiri Ikhana has affirmed that nothing can stop the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup because it’s Nigeria’s birth right.

Ikhana made this known in an interview with Brila FM, where he said that the Black Stars of Ghana don’t have the fire powers to stop the Super Eagles.

Recall that Ghana will host Nigeria on March 25 in Kumasi before the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“The team is good enough to get the tickets and I don’t think the Ghanaians can stop them from qualifying for the World Cup.

“We saw both teams at the Africa Cup of Nations, although that’s few months ago, but I still believe the Super Eagles will get the better of the Ghanaians.

“The first leg is vital and they must give their best to ensure that they come home with good results.

“World Cup is Nigeria’s birth right and we can’t afford not to qualify.”

