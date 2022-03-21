Amoo Scores Winner On Full Copenhagen Debut, Odey Also On Target

Akinkunmi Amoo scored the winning goal on his full debut as FC Copenhagen beat Nordsjaelland 1-0 in their Danish Superliga clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Amoo scored the winning goal for the home team on seven minutes.

The 19-year-old was replaced by Roony Bardghji on the hour mark.

He linked up with Copenhagen from Swedish club Hammarby IF in January.

Copenhagen also paraded another Nigerian Paul Mukairu in the game.

At the Sydbank Park, Stephen Odey was also on target in Randers’ 1-1 draw against SonderjyskE.

Stefan Gartenmann opened scoring for the hosts on the hour mark, while Odey equalised for Randers four minutes later from the penalty spot.

The 24-year-old has now scored seven goals in 15 league appearances for his club this season.

In Scotland, Calvin Bassey featured for 90 minutes in Rangers’ 2-1 win at Dundee.

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were introduced…