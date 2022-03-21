FA Cup: Iwobi Subbed On As Crystal Palace Maul Everton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi could not save Everton from crashing out of the FA Cup as they lost 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Nigerian international was introduced in the 75th minute for Seamus Coleman after the team had gone two goals down.

It was Iwobi’s second appearance in the FA Cup and had one assist to his name.

However, Crystal Palace netted the opening goal in the 25th minute through Marc Guehi before Jean-Philippe Mateta extended their lead in the 41st minute.

Further goals from Wilfred Zaha and Will Hughes was enough to ensure that Palace book their place in the last four of the competition.

