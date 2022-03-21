Leicester City Edged Brentford At King Power Stadium

By
Headliners
-
1


Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester who pipped Brentford 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League fixture at the King Power stadium.

Iheanacho was on from the start of the game before going off with four minutes left to play.

1xBit

Ademola Lookman was not included in Leicester’s match day squad while Wilfred Ndidi is out injured.

Also Read: ‘Reasons Black Stars Squad List For Super Eagles Clashes Is Unknown To Public’ –GFA Member

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

For Brentford, Frank Onyeka did not play as he was an unused substitute.

Timothy Castagna opened scoring for Leicester in the 20th minute before James Maddison doubled their lead on 33 minutes.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

Yoanne Wissa pulled a goal back for Brentford which proved to only be a consolation as Leicester held on to claim the three points.

Leicester now move up to 10th place on 36 points while Brentford are 15th on 30 points and eight points away from the relegation zone.

completesports classifieds

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR