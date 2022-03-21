‘Lobi Stars Will Bounce Back, Some People Sabotaging Us’ –Aondofar

Lobi Stars lost 5-3 to home side, Enugu Rangers, at the newly built Awka City Stadium on Sunday March 20 2022 to end the first round of the 2021/2022 NPFL season in a disappointing 19th position in the table of the 20-team Nigerian top flight league

The Vice Chairman of the 1999 and 2018 Nigerian champions, Tama Aondofar, watched the proceedings in Awka, And in this interview shortly after the match, he talked about how the Markurdi side would regroup for a better performance in the second round of the season.

Aondofar hints that the club’s manager would will weed the team of non-committed players and scout for experienced replacements in order to step up their fight against relegation in the second round of the season.

Interview by Chigozie Chukwuleta

Excerpts…

Q. Your team lost 5-3 to Rangers at the newly built Awka City Stadium. Did you anticipate this kind of a scoreline?

Aondofar: In terms of the result, no. I actually was hoping for a better result. Like one of my…