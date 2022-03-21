Musa, Akpeyi Arrive Super Eagles Camp

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi are the latest arrivals at the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Musa and Akpeyi joined their teammates at the The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments on Monday afternoon.

Eight players are now in the team’s camp with more still expected on Monday.

The team is expected to have their first training session on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium,

Kumasi on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Eight Players In Camp

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa

