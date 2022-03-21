Musa, Akpeyi Arrive Super Eagles Camp –

By
Headliners
-
2


Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi are the latest arrivals at the Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Musa and Akpeyi joined their teammates at the The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments on Monday afternoon.

1xBit

Eight players are now in the team’s camp with more still expected on Monday.

The team is expected to have their first training session on Tuesday.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: Ndidi Absence Won’t Stop Eagles From Beating Black Stars –Rufai

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium,
Kumasi on Friday.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Eight Players In Camp

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa

completesports classifieds

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR