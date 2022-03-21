Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti Takes Responsibility For Barcelona Defeat

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has accepted blame for his side’s 4-0 El Classico thrashing by Barcelona .

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace with Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres also scoring as the Blaugurana recorded their biggest Clasico win at the Bernabeu since 2015.

Madrid remain nine points clear at the top of the table, with Barca 12 points behind in third place.

“It isn’t difficult to explain. They played better than us,” Ancelotti told Movistar.

“We wanted to control the ball more, to press them high, but it didn’t work … It’s my fault.”

He added: “We weren’t recognisable. Everything went badly. We have to forget it and look forward, we have a big lead [in the table]. I said [to the players] that it was the coach’s fault.”

