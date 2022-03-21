Rome Derby: Abraham Breaks Argentina Legend Batistuta’s Record At Roma

Tammy Abraham scored two goals as Roma thrashed Lazio 3-0 in the Rome derby in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

Going into the fixture, Abraham was tied on 21 goals with Roma legends Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella, as the three players with the most goals scored in their debut season at the Italian club.

Abraham opened the scoring against Lazio in the first minute which made him the first Roma player to score 22 goals in all competitions in his first season.

The former Chelsea striker doubled Roma’s lead in the 22nd minute to extend the record for the season to 23.

Also he became the second English player to score a goal in a Serie A Rome Derby, after Paul Gascoigne for Lazio on 29 November 1992.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini was also on target for Roma after netting with five minutes left in the first half.

The win took Roma to fifth place (Europa League qualification spot) on 51 points.

