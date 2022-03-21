The Legendary Turkish Coach Fatih Terim

In Turkish football, few figures are as influential as coach Fatih Terim. He has coached numerous teams in his country and even his national team. The Nigeria bet site is 1xBet, and it features lots of wagering possibilities in Turkish football. Some of the teams that Terim coached during his life were:

Galatasaray;

Fiorentina;

AC Milan;

and of course, the Turkish national squad.

Terim spent many years as a defender in Adana Demirspor and also Galatasaray. Not only that, because he also played more than 50 games for the Turkish national squad. This experience helped him greatly when he decided to become a coach later in his life.

Beginning of his coaching career

Terim started his coaching career in Ankaragücü. Later, he moved to Götzepe. In this stage of his career he didn't have any major success.