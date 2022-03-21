Van Dijk: Difficult Games Await Liverpool In April

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has insisted that they are well prepared for the difficult games that await the team in April.

The Reds face a challenging April, as they take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter finals, Manchester City in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-final, and Manchester United in the Premier League.

There are other difficult games in the month for the Reds as well, as they fight for every major trophy available to them.

“It’s a nice month,” Van Dijk toldtalkSPORT.

“We should enjoy it, the fans should enjoy it and come in high numbers like they always do.

“Enjoy it and see what it brings, give it everything and hopefully it will get us results too.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…