2022 WCQ: Roma Starlet Afena-Gyan Accepts To Play For Black Stars

AS Roma young Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan has finally accepted to play for the Black Stars after he previously turned down two invitations, reports ghanasoccernet.com.

Afena-Gyan was called up twice during Milovan Rajevac’s reign but did not show up.

Rajevac, first invited him for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last November, and then the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Afena-Gyan claimed he was not ready for international football and wanted to focus on helping Roma.

That decision seems to have paid off as the youngster has gone on to earn more game time as part of the Giallorossi first team.

However, in a Twitter post, Afena-Gyan has now agreed to play for the four-time AFCON champions in the playoffs.

Afena-Gyan has 14 league appearances including four starts and two goals- all against Genoa last November when he came off the bench to bag a brace on his debut.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first-leg at the Baba Yara Stadium…