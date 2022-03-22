Black Stars Arrive Kumasi Ahead Super Eagles Clash

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials were met on arrival by fans and journalists.

The Black Stars will have their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium later on Tuesday.

Debutants Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Elisha Owusu (Gent) and Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak) have arrived in camp.

Otto Addo’s men will host the Super Eagles in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja next week Tuesday.

