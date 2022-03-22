Black Stars Commence Training In Accra Today Ahead Eagles Clash

The Black Stars of are to commence training ahead of the final round play offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria today [Monday] in Accra.

According to ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo will begin training with the available squad members before they journey to Kumasi where the first leg will take place.

The players will assemble at the Accra Sports stadium as they await more arrivals of the Black Stars players.

Also Read: 2022 WCQ: Arsenal Star Partey Arrives Ghana Ahead Black Stars vs Super Eagles

The Black Stars are billed to arrive in Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of the long-anticipated match with the Super Eagles on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Technical Adviser, Chris Hughton and his coaching crew members; Otto Addo, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng are expected to speak about their squad and readiness for the two-legged confrontations against the Super Eagles

The first leg will take place on Friday the 25th of March, while…