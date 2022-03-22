Chukwueze, Sanusi Swell Super Eagles Camp To 20

Samuel Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi breezed into Super Eagles camp on Tuesady afternoon increasing the number of players at the team’s The Wells Carlton Hotel base to 20, reports Completesports.com.

Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Akinkunmi Amoo, and Sadiq Umar are expected to hit camp later on Tuesday.

Leicester City winger is expected to miss out as result of illness.

The Super Eagles will have their first training session ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against on Tuesday evening (today).

The first leg encounter will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The return leg will be played four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

20 Players In Camp

Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze

