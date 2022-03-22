Etebo, Iheanacho’s Arrival Swells Super Eagles Camp To 10

The number of players at the Super Eagles The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments camp has increased to 10 following the arrival of Oghenekaro Etebo and Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo was the first to storm the team’s camp with Iheanacho joining him and the rest of the team later.

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka and Odion Ighalo are the early birds.

Captain Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi arrived camp on Monday afternoon.

More players are expected to hit the team’s camp on Monday night.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Roma Starlet Afena-Gyan Accepts To Play For Black Stars

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Baba Yara Stadium,

Kumasi on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

10 Players In Camp Now

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi,…