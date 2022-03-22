Excitement As Osimhen Hits Super Eagles Camp

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has finally arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of Friday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen arrived the team’s The Wells Carlton Hotel base on Tuesday afternoon and spent time in the gym ahead of the team’s first training session at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The 23-year-old’s arrival increased the number players in camp to 21.

The duo of Umar Sadiq and Akinkunmi Amoo are still expected in camp on Tuesday.

Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble, a late replacement for Maduka Okoye as well as winger Ademola Lookman will join their teammates in camp on Wednesday.

21 Players In Camp

Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo, Sanusi, Chukwueze, Osimhen

