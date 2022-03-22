Gyan Questions Hughton’s Rationale Behind Ashimeru’s Omission From Ghana Squad

Former Ghana forward, Asamaoh Gyan has slammed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton for dropping Majeed Ashimeru ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against the Super Eagles.

The Anderlecht star, who has been impressive this season, is regarded as one of Ghana’s most consistent players in Europe, contributing three goals and two assists for the Belgian giants.

However, the likes of Edmund Addo, Baba Iddrisu and debutant Elisha Owusu were preferred ahead of the former WAFA star.

Reacting to this, Gyan slammed the technical handlers of the Black Stars over Ashimeru’s omission, insisting he is only second to Partey.

“This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” the ex-Sunderland striker fumed on Twitter.

The first leg of the World Cup playoff game is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Complete Sports