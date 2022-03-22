Inter Milan Won’t Give Up On Scudetto Title –Barella

Nicolo Barella has insisted that Inter Milan will continue to push for the Serie A title till the end of the season.

The midfielder was speaking after being named by the AIC in last season’s Serie Team of the Year.

“It’s a pleasure to receive this award for the third time. I thank my teammates because it would be impossible to reach these targets without them,” said Barella.

“I won the Euros last summer, and it’s something that makes me even happier.

“The next objectives are to qualify for the World Cup and play until the end of the Scudetto.

“This season is more difficult. There are more teams, but we are Inter and we must try until the end.”

