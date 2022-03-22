La Liga Title Still Alive For Barca

Barcelona captain Sergi Busquets believes the team is still in the LaLiga title race after their 4-0 win at Real Madrid.

Barca are now 12 points behind leaders Real.

Speaking to Barca TV, Busquets said: “Today I think everything worked out for us, I think we could have scored many more goals today.

“Look, we knew if we did things properly today we would win. That’s what we’ve been doing with this coach.

“We could have scored more goals. If we have the slightest chance in the league we will go for it, it is difficult but we must be prepared in case points are left. First you have to put yourself in second place, because Sevilla is there.

“In the last Clásico we played under Xavi we also had control and possession but they did much more damage to us on the counterattack and today we controlled it very well.”

