Ndidi Absence Won’t Stop Eagles From Beating Black Stars –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has revealed that the absence of Wilfred Ndidi won’t stop the Super Eagles from overcoming the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Ndidi will miss both games against the Black Stars after suffering a knee injury during the second half of Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to Rennes in a Europa Conference League round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Innocent Bonke, has been drafted as late replacement for the injured Ndidi against Ghana.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Deportivo La Coruña goalkeeper stated that the array of options in the midfield are good enough to cover up for the Leicester City midfielder.

“It is sad that Wilfred Ndidi will be missing the double header clash against the Black Stars of Ghana. However, his absence doesn’t mean the Super Eagles will not overcome their West African neighbour.

“I agree that he’s an important player to the team, but then, we have…