Okagbare Fails To Appeal, Accepts 10-Year Ban

Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, has failed to appeal the 10-year ban slammed on her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Disciplinary Tribunal for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.

The 33 year old Nigerian threatened to take up her right to appeal against the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 30-days which elapsed on March 18, 2022.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport

(CAS) says the former Commonwealth Games double sprint champion did not file any appeal upon enquiry.

”Please be advised that at the time of writing, no appeals have been filed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in relation to this matter’, wrote Katy Hogg, CAS Communications Officer.

Okagbare had denied taking prohibited substances by…