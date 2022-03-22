Okoye Out With Illness, Lookman To Arrive Wednesday

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been ruled out Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Ghana Completesports.com reports.

Okoye will miss the two-legged qualifiers due to illness.

Interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen has extended invitation to Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble to join the team.

Noble is expected in camp on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman will arrive camp on Wednesday.

There were fears over Lookman’s availability for the games after he missed Leicester City’s 2-1 win against

Brentford on Sunday due to illness.

The former Everton player is now in line to make his debut for the Super Eagles after the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed his readiness for the qualifiers.

20 players are already in the team’s camp in Abuja.

Three more players; Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq and Akinkunmi Amoo are due to arrive Abuja later on Tuesday (today).

